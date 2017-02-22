NEWS

VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market

Action News has obtained video of a burglar who broke into a Montgomery County market by rappelling in through the roof.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News has obtained video of a burglar who broke into a Montgomery County market by rappelling in through the roof.

It was one of a handful of similar crimes in the area.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13th at the Patel Food Market in Montgomery Township.

Police say he removed an air vent on the roof and lowered himself to the ground.

Once inside, the bandana-wearing man stole the money from three cash registers. He then escaped through a side door.

"He was able to manage himself onto the roof and move a heavy air-conditioning unit and work from the duct work onto the floor of the building. He probably went down 15 feet," said Det. Todd Walter.

Then, about 24 hours later, police believe the same man - wearing the same bandana over his face - broke in through the roof of a Hatfield Township deli and made off with cash.

Police say the man may have a professional climbing background.

"The only thing really exposed are his eyes. He wore gloves the entire time," said Walter.

He may also be responsible for a break-in at a Lower Salford flower shop, though in that case the burglar came in through a basement door.

Investigators have not been able to link this suspect to a break-in at the Costco store in King of Prussia on February 6. In that case, a burglar broke in through a 40 foot high skylight.

The suspect made off with high-end jewelry. He remains at large.

