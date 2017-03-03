Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condominiums

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1782757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Action News viewer caught the dramatic scene as flames consumed the former Park View Inn on Seaview Avenue, in Ocean Grove.

A large fire has consumed several buildings at the Jersey Shore in Monmouth County.The blaze started at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the former Park View Inn on Seaview Avenue in Ocean Grove, south of Asbury Park.Action News obtained dramatic viewer video of the flames as the blaze consumed several buildings.The fire appeared to have spread to the top of the La Pierre Condominiums and at least two homes nearby.The fire scene is a block from the beach and the intersection of Seaview and Beach avenues.There were no immediate reports of injuries.------