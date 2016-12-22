NEWS

Vigil held for boy, 10, killed in Cobbs Creek house fire

A 10-year-old boy lost in a devastating Philadelphia house fire was remembered Wednesday night. (WPVI)

A 10-year-old boy lost in a devastating Philadelphia house fire was remembered Wednesday night.

Friends, family, community leaders and strangers gathered on Millick Street in Cobbs Creek to reflect on the life of Elliotte Jenkins Jr.
It was on that very street when Jenkin's home caught fire Friday. His father was badly burned and is in the hospital, but the young boy did not survive.

Many offered hugs to console the family, and dozens of blue-and-red balloons were released during the vigil. The 10-year-old's funeral is Friday at Christian Compassion Church.
