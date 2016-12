A teenager had a pretty awesome reaction to a pretty special letter.Prince Ogidikpe jumped for joy when he read the letter officially inviting him to obtain his certificate of U.S. Citizenship.His mother, always the jokester, had wrapped it up in a box advertising a diet plan.But Ogidikpe, who moved from Africa back in 2010, knew there was more, and indeed there was.He'll be sworn in at a citizenship ceremony next month.