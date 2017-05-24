Willingboro family files lawsuit in drowning death of girl

The family of a four-year-old South Jersey girl who drowned last year has filed a lawsuit in connection with her death.Cami Grinnell of Willingboro died last September 2, while swimming at Lake Absegami in Bass River State Park.Lawyers representing the family say lifeguards and camp counselors did not let Cami wear her flotation device, which directly led to her death.Cami's mother also spoke."My baby just celebrated her 4th birthday. We just came back from Disney, and she had one week to go back to school," Yvonne Grinnell said.Grinnell is pleading with anyone who may have been at Lake Absegami last Labor Day weekend to reach out.She also wants to remind parents to be mindful as the summer swimming season gets underway.----------