NEWS

Willingboro family files lawsuit in drowning death of girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Family files lawsuit over girl's drowning. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
The family of a four-year-old South Jersey girl who drowned last year has filed a lawsuit in connection with her death.

Cami Grinnell of Willingboro died last September 2, while swimming at Lake Absegami in Bass River State Park.

Lawyers representing the family say lifeguards and camp counselors did not let Cami wear her flotation device, which directly led to her death.

Cami's mother also spoke.

"My baby just celebrated her 4th birthday. We just came back from Disney, and she had one week to go back to school," Yvonne Grinnell said.

Grinnell is pleading with anyone who may have been at Lake Absegami last Labor Day weekend to reach out.

She also wants to remind parents to be mindful as the summer swimming season gets underway.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsdrowningchild deathWillingboro
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
US Embassy in Egypt warns of 'potential threat' from terrorist organization
More News
Top Stories
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
A dramatic preview of Action News - Wednesday night at 11
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Show More
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Standoff ends in Evesham Township, man in custody
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
For Manchester: United wins Europa League
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Adam's Spring Adventure at Longwood Gardens
More Video