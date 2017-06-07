Wilmington police investigate after boy, 6, shot in the head

NEWS

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head after gunfire erupted in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Police and medics were called to the 700 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the little boy and his mother were inside a white SUV traveling on E. 6th Street when a gunman opened fired on their vehicle.

The child was rushed to A.I. duPont Hospital in critical condition.

His mother, who is 31 years old, was initially believed to have been shot and wounded. However, it was later determined she was injured by flying glass, not a bullet.

Minister Lenard Potts is the great uncle to the 6-year-old. He spent the majority of Tuesday evening at the hospital before returning to the scene of the crime.

"It's my nephew's son. He's in critical condition. The doctor said it's a tough situation, but he is strong, he's a fighter," Potts said.

Police don't believe the 6-year-old nor his mother were the intended target, but family members are asking the shooter to have a conscience.

"Turn yourself in, because you have to feel bad about it. They were innocent bystanders, so whoever you were trying to shoot, you didn't even get them. Turn yourself in, and suffer the consequences," Potts said.

Police Chief Robert J. Tracy said enough is enough.

"The city is tired of it, the community is tired of it, the police are tired of it and as a result we have a 6-year-old that is in surgery right now," he said. "My prayers out to this child."

Tracy said he's confident the shooters will be caught. But, to do that, he says the Wilmington community needs to help aid in putting them behind bars.

"People need to be outraged, because I'm outraged," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206.
