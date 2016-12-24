NEWS

Woman, 81, shot and killed in South Philadelphia store

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a suspect opened fire inside a store, striking and killing an elderly woman in South Philadelphia.

It happened before 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 6th and Titan streets.

According to police, the 81-year-old victim was an employee at the Marie's grocery store.

She was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a hood sweatshirt.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
