Philadelphia police say an assailant beat a woman unconscious right outside Aria Health Frankford hospital Wednesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue."I saw the lights and I was too afraid to come outside, but I was very curious. I was praying that something bad didn't happen, but unfortunately it did," Frankford resident Vanessa Jackson said.Police say a man beat a 29-year-old woman unconscious. But investigators say the crime didn't end there."The male then tore open a full trash bag that was on the curb and he emptied the contents of the trash bag out and then he tried to put the female in the trash bag," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police are not sure why the man was trying to stuff the victim in a trash bag.A motive is still not clear, but police say it all started from an argument between the man and the woman.The crime happened just feet from the hospital.Police say employees saw the man beating the woman, yelled at him, and scared him away.The woman was taken to Aria Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition."I will pray for her. I will pray for her. I am very scared now. I really am and quite frankly I will definitely not be going out at night," Jackson said.Police are checking surveillance video in an effort to identity the woman's attacker.----------