A 28-year-old woman is being accused of murder in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.Anthanasia Moncrief is accused of shooting her roommate, 32-year-old Richard Spadel, early Saturday morning.It happened around 2:40 a.m. in an apartment in the 4300 block of Boone Street.Moncrief allegedly told police Spadel walked into her bedroom holding scissors, and that's when she shot him.He was hit once in the back.Investigators believe the crime stemmed from an argument.