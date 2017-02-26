NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are investigating the discovery of a leg, which washed up Sunday in National Park, New Jersey.
A woman made the discovery while walking her dog along the Delaware River.
Police described it as the lower part of a leg, from the knee down with the foot attached.
It was taken to the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office where a DNA sample will be taken in hopes of identifying the victim.
The West Deptford Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
