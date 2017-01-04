Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment

Police say a woman discovered her boyfriend shot dead inside their apartment bedroom in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday inside a home that housed apartments on the 8000 block of Erdrick Street.The woman told police she left the home and when she returned she found the door unlocked.And that's when she found her 37-year-old boyfriend in the bedroom, lying face down next to the bed.He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say another room inside the apartment had been ransacked, and there was fresh damage done to a closet door.Several friends of the victim arrived to the scene, and they are talking to police along with the girlfriend.A car was towed away from the scene, but police have not released any details.The incident is under investigation.