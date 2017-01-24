Woman in boyfriend's car trunk saved by text

A quick thinking 911 dispatcher helped rescue a North Carolina woman out of the trunk of a car.Tim Medlin received a call from a woman on January 14, who said she was locked in the trunk of a moving car by her jealous boyfriend.The call got disconnected.Medlin called back, but could not reach the woman.He then had the idea to text her from a cell phone."Texting, it was the only way I knew we would probably not get her in trouble," said Medlin.The woman was able to provide Medlin with the make and color of the vehicle.Police spotted the car, rescued the woman and arrested the suspect.He is now charged with false imprisonment.