NEWS

Woman in boyfriend's car trunk saved by text
EMBED </>More News Videos

A quick thinking 911 dispatcher helped rescue a North Carolina woman out of the trunk of a car.

A quick thinking 911 dispatcher helped rescue a North Carolina woman out of the trunk of a car.

Tim Medlin received a call from a woman on January 14, who said she was locked in the trunk of a moving car by her jealous boyfriend.

The call got disconnected.

Medlin called back, but could not reach the woman.

He then had the idea to text her from a cell phone.

"Texting, it was the only way I knew we would probably not get her in trouble," said Medlin.

The woman was able to provide Medlin with the make and color of the vehicle.

Police spotted the car, rescued the woman and arrested the suspect.

He is now charged with false imprisonment.
Related Topics:
newstextingpoliceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10am UPDATE: Nor'easter Clean Up; AccuWeather Forecast
Oscars 2017: Stars React To Their Nominations
'La La Land' Leads Oscar Nominations
Judge Neil Gorsuch Emerges as Leading Contender for Supreme Court
Viola Davis 'Shocked' by Mother's Excitement to Attend Oscars
More News
Top Stories
Jersey shore feels impact of winter nor'easter
6abc School Closings and Delays
10am UPDATE: Nor'easter Clean Up; AccuWeather Forecast
A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Show More
Wounded pizza deliveryman returns fire in SW Phila.
2 pedestrians struck by same car in Frankford
Fire damages Chinese restaurant in Wynnefield Heights
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Wilmington police shoot and kill armed man
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
Action News Update
Gloucester Twp. man reunited with life-saving teens
2 pedestrians struck by same car in Frankford
More Video