A woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia.It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at Club Onyx on the 2900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.Police say someone opened fire inside the club and struck a mirror.The bullet ricocheted off the mirror striking the woman in the side.She was also injured by shattered glass from the mirror.The 26-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she underwent surgery.The suspect remains on the loose.Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking at security video.------