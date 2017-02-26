NEWS

Woman injured in South Philadelphia strip club shooting

A woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a gentleman?s club in South Philadelphia. (WPVI)

A woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at Club Onyx on the 2900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Police say someone opened fire inside the club and struck a mirror.

The bullet ricocheted off the mirror striking the woman in the side.

She was also injured by shattered glass from the mirror.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking at security video.

