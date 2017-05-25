  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Woman jumps on hood of her SUV to prevent theft

Woman jumps on hood of her SUV to prevent theft. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

MILWAUKEE --
A Wisconsin woman pumping gas near downtown Milwaukee stopped a thief from stealing her SUV by jumping on its hood and clinging to the windshield wipers as the man tried to drive away in her vehicle.

Melissa Smith admits it may not have been the best thing to do, but says it was a gut decision to stop the carjacking Tuesday afternoon. Video of the attempted carjacking shows the would-be thief braking in the gas station parking lot as he tries to throw Smith off the hood.

The suspect gave up and got into another vehicle waiting in the parking lot. Smith chased after the SUV as it rolled driverless into the street, jumped in and stopped it.
