Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the driver and the minivan that killed a woman in Bristol, Bucks County.

After hitting the victim, police say the driver sped off.

The woman, said to be in her 50s, was struck on Route 13 near Beaver Dam Road around 11:50 Friday night.

Police say she was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver hit her, then turned down Bath Road, leaving the woman to die in the street.

Police Chief Steve Henry tells Action News that they are looking for a dark colored minivan, possibly a Nissan minivan, with heavy front end damage.

If you have any information about that minivan, police want to hear from you.

They are looking for any surveillance video that could provide clues.

Officers also are trying to determine if the woman had the right of way at the time of the tragedy.
