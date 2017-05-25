Woman killed in drive-by triple shooting in Trenton

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday along the 100 block of Hermitage Avenue near Boudinot Street.According to police, two men and a woman were sitting in a grey Nissan Quest van when someone drives by in another vehicle and opens fire.All three victims were injured and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.Police say the woman died from her injuries. There is no immediate word on the condition of the men.So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.----------