  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Woman killed in drive-by triple shooting in Trenton

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman killed in drive-by triple shooting in Trenton. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on May 25, 2017.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday along the 100 block of Hermitage Avenue near Boudinot Street.

According to police, two men and a woman were sitting in a grey Nissan Quest van when someone drives by in another vehicle and opens fire.

All three victims were injured and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Police say the woman died from her injuries. There is no immediate word on the condition of the men.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsshootingwoman killeddrive by shootingTrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO
Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Twp.
Pilot killed in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill
Block on Trump travel ban upheld by 4th Circuit
More News
Top Stories
Pilot killed in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Twp.
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms and Downpours Tonight
Warrants issued for suspect in punch of disabled man
2 Philadelphia officers, civilian injured in collision
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Drexel suspends fraternity investigated for sex assaults
Show More
Trump travel ban blocked; fight headed for Supreme Court
Creato trial deliberations to resume after Memorial Day
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Northampton Co. man pleads guilty to choking mom for changing channel
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Pilot killed in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Twp.
Woman jumps on hood of her SUV to prevent theft
More Video