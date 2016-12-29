NEWS

Woman shot, wounded in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Temple University Police and Philadelphia Police officers, were called to 10th and Norris streets at 1 a.m. Thursday.

They found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and leg.

She told police three men approached her and announced a robbery. When she turned to run away, the woman said, one of the suspects opened fire.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with stable vital signs.

Investigators tell Action News nothing was taken, and the victim was not able to describe the suspects.
