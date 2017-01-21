NEWS

Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a woman was stabbed to death and they are looking for a male relative of that woman.

It happened after 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 7900 block of Caesar Place in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say the 70-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect is a black male, 29-years-old, short in height with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, blue hoodie with dark sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
