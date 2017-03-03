PARKESBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for a violent home invasion in East Brandywine Township, Chester County. That's where a 72-year-old woman was tied up and left in a closet for four days.
Authorities say the teen escaped from a nearby behavioral health facility, and ransacked the victim's home before returning to assault her.
"He reportedly told her, "You'll be with Jesus soon."
"Bless her heart. I know I thought of her ever since I heard about her," said Helen Reynolds.
Days before the East Brandywine attack, she had a similar brush with violence. A man posing as her apartment complex worker forced himself inside her Parkesburg home.
"He wrapped it all around my face and my nose and my eye glasses. He had a piece in my mouth," said Reynolds.
The 88-year-old, bound with duct tape, managed to carry on conversation with the suspect and talked him out of raping her.
"I said to him, 'well it's like this.' I said, 'you might as well know the truth.' I said, 'I have HIV and my husband died from it,' which is a lie. When I said that he just walked out of the bedroom," Reynolds recalled. "That's the comment that saved my life."
During the last several months, there have been a string of home invasions in Chester County.
While the incident in East Brandywine was isolated, authorities are exploring whether some of the others may be connected.
When asked if she had anything to say to her attacker, she replied, "I have nothing good to say about him. Nothing at all. Put him in jail, and leave the sucker there."
Reynolds says she doesn't consider herself to be brave. She was just doing what she thought needed to be done.
The 17-year-old arrested in connection with the East Brandywine incident faces attempted homicide, among other charges.
Anyone with information about the home invasions is asked to contact authorities.
