Women targeted in series of robberies in NW Philadelphia

A concerning crime pattern is developing across three Philadelphia neighborhoods.Police say a man is seeking out unsuspecting women, knocking them to the ground, and stealing their purses.The crimes are happening in the northwest section of the city."These are brazen daytime robberies. These robberies all occurred in the daytime and early afternoon: 9:30, 11:30, 1:30 and 2:30 in the afternoon," Capt. Malachi Jones.The first robbery happened on February 2 around 11:21 a.m. on the 6600 block of North 6th Street.A 69-year-old female and a 77-year-old female reported that an unknown male approached them from behind and pushed them to the ground and took their handbags.That unknown male then entered a mroon Buick and fled the area."It has the missing center piece in the rear tire which is easy to identify. The vehicle appears to very dirty and easy to standout," said Jones.The victims' handbags contained cell phones, credit cards and cash.The suspect was described as a male about 40-years-old.The second incident took place on February 4 around 1:48 p.m. on the 8000 block of Baldwin Street.A 66-year-old female reported that that she was carrying groceries from her car when an unknown male approached her and grabbed her purse that was across her chest.The male then knocked the victim to the ground and kicked her until the strap of her purse broke. He then grabbed the purse and fled northbound on Gorgas Lane in a similar vehicle.The victim's purse contained a cell phone, credit cards, and cash.The suspect was described as about 50-years-old with gray hair, and a dirty scruffy beard. He is about 5'9" tall, heavy build; wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.The third incident happened around 9:42 a.m. on February 5 on the 5500 block of Morris Street.A 33-year-old woman says she was walking to her vehicle when she observed an unknown male double parked in a maroon vehicle.She says as she was entering her vehicle, the male approached her and knocked her to the ground.The male then reached into her vehicle and took her backpack containing credit/debit cards and $250 in cash.The male then got back into his vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.The suspect is described as 50-years-old, 5'10", gray beard; wearing a dark jacket with a hooded sweat jacket underneath.That same day on the 1000 block of Oak Lane, around 2:26 p.m., a 65-year-old woman reported that an unknown male approached her and asked her for directions.That male then grabbed her purse strap and knocked her to the ground.The male then took the victim's purse containing a cell phone, bank cards, and various keys.He fled towards Cheltenham Avenue in a maroon vehicle.The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, tall and dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.