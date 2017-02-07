NEWS

Women targeted in series of robberies in NW Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a pattern of robberies in the Northwest neighborhoods of Philadelphi

PHILADELPHIA --
A concerning crime pattern is developing across three Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Police say a man is seeking out unsuspecting women, knocking them to the ground, and stealing their purses.

The crimes are happening in the northwest section of the city.

"These are brazen daytime robberies. These robberies all occurred in the daytime and early afternoon: 9:30, 11:30, 1:30 and 2:30 in the afternoon," Capt. Malachi Jones.

The first robbery happened on February 2 around 11:21 a.m. on the 6600 block of North 6th Street.

A 69-year-old female and a 77-year-old female reported that an unknown male approached them from behind and pushed them to the ground and took their handbags.

That unknown male then entered a mroon Buick and fled the area.

"It has the missing center piece in the rear tire which is easy to identify. The vehicle appears to very dirty and easy to standout," said Jones.


The victims' handbags contained cell phones, credit cards and cash.

The suspect was described as a male about 40-years-old.

The second incident took place on February 4 around 1:48 p.m. on the 8000 block of Baldwin Street.

A 66-year-old female reported that that she was carrying groceries from her car when an unknown male approached her and grabbed her purse that was across her chest.

The male then knocked the victim to the ground and kicked her until the strap of her purse broke. He then grabbed the purse and fled northbound on Gorgas Lane in a similar vehicle.
The victim's purse contained a cell phone, credit cards, and cash.

The suspect was described as about 50-years-old with gray hair, and a dirty scruffy beard. He is about 5'9" tall, heavy build; wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

The third incident happened around 9:42 a.m. on February 5 on the 5500 block of Morris Street.

A 33-year-old woman says she was walking to her vehicle when she observed an unknown male double parked in a maroon vehicle.

She says as she was entering her vehicle, the male approached her and knocked her to the ground.

The male then reached into her vehicle and took her backpack containing credit/debit cards and $250 in cash.

The male then got back into his vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as 50-years-old, 5'10", gray beard; wearing a dark jacket with a hooded sweat jacket underneath.

That same day on the 1000 block of Oak Lane, around 2:26 p.m., a 65-year-old woman reported that an unknown male approached her and asked her for directions.

That male then grabbed her purse strap and knocked her to the ground.

The male then took the victim's purse containing a cell phone, bank cards, and various keys.

He fled towards Cheltenham Avenue in a maroon vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, tall and dark complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsrobberyNorthwest Philadelphia
Load Comments
NEWS
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Robbers targeting gas stations in Westampton, N.J.
Flu Takes a Toll in NYC, With 4 Children Reported Dead
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Up to 8" of snow in spots on Thursday
Bucks Co. child rape suspect to judge: 'I'm scared to death'
Man, woman killed in crash on Route 422 identified
Senate, with Pence's vote, confirms DeVos as ed. sec.
Georgetown Hoyas help crash victims on way to Villanova game
Car thefts on the rise in South Philadelphia
Pa. college student sentenced for smartphone controlling software
Show More
Robbers targeting gas stations in Westampton, N.J.
Gov. Wolf seeks cuts, revenues to plug $3B budget gap
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Police: Naked man drove stolen cab through Rittenhouse Square
Universities form policy institute partnerships with Biden
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Up to 8" of snow in spots on Thursday
Bucks Co. child rape suspect to judge: 'I'm scared to death'
VIDEO: Cecily Tynan's February Winter Weather Outlook
More Video