Plow drivers like Bryan Levitt are bracing themselves for a long couple of days in Hamilton Township."I'll work until about 3 a.m.," said Bryan Levitt of Princeton. "If it gets to a foot then probably tomorrow or the day after."Route 33 was mostly wet and slushy Wednesday afternoon. Drivers said main roads like this aren't the issue."So far it's not that bad," said Jeff Blue, of Hamilton Township. "It's just the side streets that's kind of messed up. I'm pretty sure they'll get to them."We found plenty of snow-covered neighborhood roads. Winston Gardiner was using his snow blower to clear his walk and the snow around his cars."I did half of the street because when the snow plows pass, it backs up the cars," said Gardiner.For those using the old shovel, it might take a few sessions to keep things clear as the snow continues to fall."I'm going to come out here a few times," said Dawn Camacho, of Hamilton Township. "It's easier to shovel three inches than it is to shovel 10."Camacho said she hopes this storm is the last."I'm sick of it. It's spring. It's time," she said.Many folks we spoke with say they were glad to have the day off or work from home today.Officials are urging folks to stay home during the storm for safety, and so the snow removal crews can work.------