NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death

A man from Hamilton Township has been charged in connection with the death of his four-month-old son.On January 29, police were called to the home of Jose Rojas in Mays landing after reports of an unresponsive child.Rojas claimed the baby fell off a bed.The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but sadly passed away on February 4.Doctors say the child suffered hemorrhages consistent with blunt-force trauma to the head.------