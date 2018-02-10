NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man from Hamilton Township has been charged in connection with the death of his four-month-old son.

On January 29, police were called to the home of Jose Rojas in Mays landing after reports of an unresponsive child.

Rojas claimed the baby fell off a bed.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but sadly passed away on February 4.

Doctors say the child suffered hemorrhages consistent with blunt-force trauma to the head.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbaby deathfather chargedHamilton Township (Atlantic County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Tonight
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township
Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County
Show More
Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car
Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Some 'hiccups,' but Philly says Eagles parade a success
PHOTOS: Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade
More News
Top Video
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
More Video