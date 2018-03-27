CRASH

NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash in Hopewell Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Lambertville firefighter killed in crash. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Black bunting now hangs over the door to the Lambertville firehouse and the flag that stands outside is at half-staff.

The Lambertville Fire Service is mourning the death of longtime volunteer firefighter 58-year-old Mark Leary, Sr. who was killed in a collision in Hopewell Township, Mercer County.

Police say Leary was riding southbound in a Ford Crown Victoria heading in the direction of Trenton along busy Route 29, not far from Fiddlers Creek Road and the Trap Rock Quarry.

The car, which was driven by a relative, was struck head-on and crushed by a northbound dump truck. The collision caused both vehicles and a utility pole to catch on fire.

The vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane.

Leary's fire company initially responded to the crash not knowing one of its own was a victim.

"Rescue 17 responded to this call unknowing that it involved one of our own until hours later," the fire department posted on its Facebook page.

Once on scene, Hopewell Township police told them to return to their station.
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018.



According to investigators, the driver of the truck, James Bilton, 59, of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, did not suffer any serious injury.

Leary and his relative were pronounced dead at the scene.

The firefighter was described as a salt of the Earth kind of guy, a 24/7 volunteer who grew up in Lambertville. Two sons followed him into the service.

"His spirit lives on through his sons Mark Leary Jr. and Collin Leary who are also members of the District. Mark was always willing to help you no matter the circumstances, and often stepped up to the plate when nobody else would," the Lambertville Fire Department said.


Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Louis Vastola at 609-737-3100 ext. 5320. .

The crash remains under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Lambertville firefighter killed in fiery crash: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 26, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscar firetraffic fatalitiesaccidentcrashfirefighter killedHopewell Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
1 dead in Philadelphia fire, ambulance crashes on way
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
More crash
Top Stories
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
Show More
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
US Sen. Bob Menendez announces he'll seek 3rd term
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
More Video