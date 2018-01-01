Nursing home residents relocated in Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --A water issue forced the relocation of residents at a nursing home in Voorhees, New Jersey.
It happened Monday evening at the Brookdale Voorhees Nursing Center at 1301 Laurel Oak Road.
Nursing home personnel discovered a fractured water pipe associated with the water suppression system, which caused a portion of one of the ceilings to collapse.
The displaced residents were moved to another section of the building.
Officials say one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps