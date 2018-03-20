POLICE OFFICER

Off-duty Delaware County officer dies after brain hemorrhage

Off-duty officer dies. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A police force in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a well-respected colleague.

Sgt. Clinton Cunningham of the Newtown Township Police Department died while off-duty.

Police say he suffered a brain hemorrhage during a workout.

Last week, Sgt. Cunningham was voted Officer of the Year by his peers.

He served in Newtown Township for the past five years, and spent the previous nine with the Philadelphia police force.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.


