MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Officials: 'Bobcat' spotted in New Jersey just a house cat

Shutterstock

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey environmental officials say reports of a bobcat or mountain lion roaming around Mercer County are unfounded.

They say the animal recently spotted in Ewing appears to instead be a big house cat.

Township officials had issued a warning Thursday following a sighting near Interstate 295. They had urged residents to remain vigilant and call 911 to report any sightings.

That spurred the state Department of Environmental Protection's Fish and Wildlife Division to look into the concerns and review surveillance images of the animal.

DEP Spokesman Larry Hajna said Friday that "we don't have mountain lions in New Jersey." He also noted that bobcats have short tails, and the animal in the images "clearly has a long tail."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmountain lion sighting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Family: Mountain lion snatched dog from California home
Researchers give rare look at 10-day-old California mtn. lion kittens
Mountain lion caught on camera on California porch
Mountain lions caught swimming across Calif. Lake
More mountain lion sighting
Top Stories
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter found not guilty
Prosecutors want Cosby jury to hear quaalude testimony
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Show More
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Multi-alarm fire heavily damages North Philly church
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos