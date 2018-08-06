Officials ID woman killed in crash at center for disabled in New Jersey

WOODLAND TWP., N.J. --
Officials have released the name of a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident at a residential center for the developmentally disabled in New Jersey.

State police say 56-year-old Janis Ammlung was struck shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday as she walked in the New Lisbon Developmental Center complex in Woodland Township. They say she lived at the facility.

Ammlung was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation. It's not clear if the vehicle that struck her was connected to the facility.

The center, founded in 1914 on the edge of the New Jersey Pinelands, houses more than 450 developmentally disabled men and women.

The state Department of Human Services has said it's "deeply saddened by this tragic incident."

