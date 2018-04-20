  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE:Student walkout at Philadelphia City Hall

Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington, Delaware fire has died

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man in Delaware has died one day after being found trapped in house fire.

The News Journal reported Friday that fire crews discovered the man after responding to the blaze Thursday afternoon in Wilmington.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the second floor. Wilmington Fire Department Battalion Chief John Looney said firefighters immediately "began an aggressive fire attack" and simultaneously searched the home.

He said they found an unconscious 66-year-old man on the second floor and quickly removed him. He arrived at a hospital in critical condition and died later that night.

Looney said the man's name is being withheld pending family notification. A cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

