PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials have captured the third suspect in a shoplifting incident that led to a deadly police-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Deptford, New Jersey Marshalls over the weekend.
Raoul Gadson, 43, of Philadelphia, was charged with robbery and assault after he was taken into custody in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Gadson will be detained in Philadelphia until extradition proceedings are completed. Once he is returned to New Jersey, he will be scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court, Woodbury on the second-degree assault and robbery charges.
Deptford Township police officers were dispatched to the Marshalls store in the Deptford Crossing Shopping Center for a report of a shoplifting on Sunday. When officers arrived, they encountered three suspects, who they say had fled the store with a substantial amount of unpaid merchandise.
One of the subjects, identified as Gadson, was allegedly fighting with loss prevention agents from the store.
As Deptford officers approached, Gadson ran while the other two suspects, both females, entered a rented Nissan Armada.
Officers, who were outside their vehicles, commanded the driver to stop; however, they say that instead the Armada driver accelerated towards them.
One officer, a patrol captain and 27-year veteran, was struck by the open driver-side door as the driver allegedly raced from the scene and toward the other officer.
The driver, later identified as LaShanda Anderson, age 36, of Philadelphia, PA, reportedly attempted to deliberately run over the second officer in an apparent assault by auto.
Eyewitness statements provided during the investigation confirmed that Anderson accelerated straight at the officer who reportedly acted in self-defense.
Investigators said the second officer, a sergeant and 17-year veteran, fired three shots at the driver in the oncoming vehicle, striking her twice. The speeding vehicle veered, narrowly missing the officer, continued across the parking lot, and onto the access road exiting the parking lot where it subsequently came to rest.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted on June 10, by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds."
Officers took the passenger of the Armada, Chanel Barnes, 27, of Philadelphia, into custody and charged her with shoplifting.
Barnes is being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Robert P. Becker.
The shooting is under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
