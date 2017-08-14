Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy

File image of opioids (Shutterstock)

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The opioid crisis has claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy from Cape May County.

Vincent Weiner was found dead at his family's Middle Township home on June 4th.

On Monday, the state medical examiner announced the teen died from a deadly combination of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Officials say fentanyl is an extremely powerful and deadly controlled dangerous substance, which is approximately 100 times more potent than heroin.

Prosecutor Robert Taylor is urging families to educate their children about the danger and report any known drug dealing.
