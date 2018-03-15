Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released

Danry Vasquez

A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League announced on their Facebook page late Tuesday that they had released 24-year-old Danry Vasquez. That was after Corpus Christi police released to KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi security video of the Venezuelan native slapping and backhanding his fiancee several times in August 2016 at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team.

WARNING: Disturbing Images/Video

EMBED More News Videos

Pa. baseball player cut over abuse video. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.


At the time, Vasquez was a member of the Hooks, Houston's farm team in the Double-A Texas League. Major League Baseball suspended Vasquez indefinitely; independent leagues aren't subject to MLB's authority.

Nueces League District Attorney Mark Gonzales told KRIS that Vasquez had completed all requirements of his probation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
Show More
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
Dylann Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Camden fire
Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos