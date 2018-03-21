Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike west of Reading: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck has shut down the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike west of Reading for hours Wednesday.

It happened in snowy conditions before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Action News is told the pickup truck was towing a trailer of some kind when it collided with at least one of the big rigs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of the turnpike at Reading (Exit 286).

The Turnpike reopened around 12:30 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstraffic accidenttractor trailerpennsylvania turnpikeReading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
Austin 'serial bomber' suspect kills self with explosive
Show More
Kirk Korver, brother of fmr. Sixer Kyle Korver, dies at 27
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
More Video