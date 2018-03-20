SCHERTZ, Texas --A package exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.
Authorities responded to the facility around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday local time after receiving a call about an explosion
Seventy-five people were inside the building at the time, police say.
Officials say one person was injured from the sound of the explosion. She was not taken to the hospital.
Investigators are checking on employees to make sure they're OK. They're also taking statements from them about the incident.
There is no word where the package was headed or what was inside of it.
This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.
Officials say it's too early to tell if this explosion outside San Antonio is connected to the bombings in Austin or if this is an isolated incident.
