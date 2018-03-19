Package thief caught on camera in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a package thief caught on camera.

It happened on March 8 at 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rodman Street.


The video shows a woman checking out some packages left on the door step of a home.

She then walks past the residence twice before picking the packages up and leaving.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.

