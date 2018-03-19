PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a package thief caught on camera.
It happened on March 8 at 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rodman Street.
The video shows a woman checking out some packages left on the door step of a home.
She then walks past the residence twice before picking the packages up and leaving.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.
