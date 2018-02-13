Patient brokering: Making profit off opioid addiction

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation: Patient brokering: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 12, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amid the ongoing opioid crisis comes the story of those who are recruiting and paying addicts to go to rehab.

It's called "patient brokering," and critics call it the exploitation of both addicts and the insurance industry.

What's more: It's illegal.

Action News spoke with one young man who says he was a former broker. He asked that we conceal his identity.

"If you can get involved with it, it's a goldmine. It really is," he said.

Other names for them are "body brokers," "junkie hunters," and even "patient pimps."

This man claims at the height of his addiction, a broker paid him $2,500 to go to rehab.

"Detox was $500 dollars. If you have clean urine, you can get offered a detox pack - that's what they call it - where they will actually get you high or drunk to bring you to the facility where you can be accepted," he said.

VIDEO: Here's how patient brokering works
EMBED More News Videos


After 10 days in an in-patient facility, he says he received the remaining $2,000.

I know people who've made $150,000 to $200,000 just sending people to rehab.

"It's seeping into the area, some of the patient brokering, and it is having consequences in our community," said Erica Mortimer, who runs the Center for Healing outpatient facility in Ewing, New Jersey.

She calls the opioid recovery industry big business, with insurance companies paying upwards of $30,000 to $40,000 a month to send addicts to rehab.

"I think the impact is more on the young people trying to stay sober, who are caught in patient brokering themselves. They will not stay sober that way," Mortimer said.

Here's how the racket generally work: Some treatment facilities hire outreach groups which hire marketers to find addicts.

Insurance companies then pay the treatment facility. Money is disbursed down the chain and eventually cash in the hands of the addict.

"I think sometimes the treatment centers themselves don't know what's going on. You have marketers, marketers who work for them, their salaries are dependent upon," said Mortimer.

Federal authorities have been cracking down on patient brokering, but with an epidemic underway keeping up is difficult.

"I've met people in other states where they've been in treatment consistently for 15 months straight, and they'll be in a facility for 30 days, leave the facility, use a substance with money they were paid, then jump right back into a facility. They'll literally live on that until the insurance finally cuts them off," the man we talked to said.

Patient brokering is illegal in all states. Often those engaging in the unscrupulous practice are rarely prosecuted because it is tough to prove if addicts do not come forward.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsopioidsdrugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Woman found dead inside Lawndale apartment
DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide
Images of vandalism suspects during Super Bowl victory, parade
$2.6 million of heroin, fentanyl seized in Feltonville; 2 arrests
AccuWeather: Valentines Day Warm Up
Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks
Serial bank robber caught on camera in Bucks Co.
Philly throws parade for return of LOVE sculpture
Show More
Tips for preventing the flu
Wolf rejects GOP map of US House districts as deadline nears
Mom dies from flu complication after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
NJ capital to use lasers, audio to get rid of crows
6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Images of vandalism suspects during Super Bowl victory, parade
$2.6 million of heroin, fentanyl seized in Feltonville; 2 arrests
Tips for preventing the flu
More Video