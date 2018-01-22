Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts

EMBED </>More Videos

Paulsboro police locate persons of interest in car thefts: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Paulsboro police said tips from Action News viewers directly helped identify the suspects involved a rash of car thefts and at least one carjacking.

Police first reported the rash of thefts last Thursday.

Detectives said more police work needs to be done before arrests can be made.

There have been at least eight cars stolen from the area in the past two months, several where the engines were left running.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscarauto theftcarjacking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain and Gusty Thunderstorms for AM Rush
Father and 2 children killed in Bridgeton, NJ house fire
Police: Gunman fires into car while driving on I-95
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Police: Man struck officer, horse prior to game
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
2 dead, 1 hurt in Trenton Triple Shooting
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in Millville, NJ
Show More
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Good Nick or Bad Nick: Who shows up for Super Bowl LII?
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing
More Video