PECO warns customers of phone scam

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PECO is warning local customers to protect themselves from scams.

Criminals posing as PECO representatives have recently been contacting residents by phone.

The impostors are telling the victims their electric service will be disconnected unless payment is made.

PECO says it would never demand money on the spot, and they say you should never provide your banking information over the phone.

If you have any doubts, call your local police department.

