Penn State trainer who testified in frat death case quits

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
A Penn State football team trainer who was in a fraternity house a year ago when a pledge suffered fatal injuries during a night of hazing and drinking is quitting.

Penn State said Friday that Tim Bream is resigning at month's end. Bream didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

The school won't say whether his departure is related to the prosecution of Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Bream was the fraternity's live-in adviser.

Penn State grand jury report released after frat hazing death of Timothy Piazza
A long-awaited grand jury report on hazing and excessive alcohol consumption at Penn State University fraternities was released Friday morning.


He testified in August that he went to his room after watching a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and left for work the next morning without noticing Piazza.

The criminal case against the fraternity members is on hold while state prosecutors review the case.

