Person of interest in Churchville murders found dead in Philadelphia, Police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Law enforcement sources said the suspect in the Churchville murders has been found dead in Philadelphia.

Law enforcement sources tell 6abc that Daniel Mooney was found dead in the Kensington section of the city, and it is believed based on the conditions which he was found that he died of a drug overdose.
Police said the bodies of Tyler Roy, 27, and his wife Christina, 28, were found on the upper floors of their home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville on Tuesday morning.

Autopsies will be conducted Thursday morning to establish the exact causes of death.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney was identified as a person of interest in their deaths on Wednesday.

Police said Mooney, who walked with a pronounced limp, once lived in the same neighborhood as the couple.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Mooney in connection to an unrelated car theft on April 30 in Northampton Township.

Mooney was wanted for questioning in the double homicide, as well as the theft of the Roys' vehicle.

The vehicle, which police say was stolen from the home that same night, was recovered Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Asked whether Mooney knew the Roys, Bucks Co. First Asst. District Attorney Shore said, "We don't believe there was any prior relationship between them."

