PETS & ANIMALS

52 baboons escape enclosure at Paris zoo

Police officers patrol outside of the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes on January 26, 2018, following the escape of nearly 50 baboons from their enclosure. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

A zoo in Paris had to be evacuated after 52 of baboons escaped their enclosure on Friday.

All but four of the baboons were captured using a net soon after the breakout, according to La Parisiene.

The four escapees have been located in a closed area, zoo spokesman Jerome Munier told the AP. The zoo plans to use sedative arrows to capture the escaped baboons and place them back in their enclosure.

Paris police helped secure and evacuate the zoo, which will remain closed until the end of the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalszooparismonkeyanimalsu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Florida deputy pleads with runaway horse to stop
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
Cat rides on car hood in Oregon
Fiona the hippo celebrates 1st birthday with cake of fruit
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
VIDEO: NJ police officer nearly hit by passing car
2 NJ women arrested for drugs after traffic stop
Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat
Firefighters battle house blaze in Bridgeton
Super Bowl tickets up for auction to support good cause
Fletcher Cox assures Eagles fans team is ready for Patriots
Show More
Congressman Pat Meehan won't seek re-election
Trump calls report he ordered Mueller's firing 'fake news'
Kidnap victim killed during botched FBI raid outside Houston
Casey Affleck will not present at or attend Oscars
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos