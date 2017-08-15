PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator found in pool during raid at Atlantic City motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from John Rawlins on Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A bizarre discovery has led authorities to shut down an Atlantic City motel.

Investigators found an alligator in the pool at the Bayview Inn and Suites, and that was just one finding that came amid a state raid on Tuesday.

An estimated 20 to 40 residents of the motel on Albany Avenue were told they have to leave. Now, city code enforcement officers are scrambling to find them temporary shelter after condemning the property.

Tuesday's actions occurring in the wake of a 4 a.m. raid by the County Prosecutors office.

The no-knock raid resulted in damaging many doors.

None of the motel residents wanted to talk to us on camera, and neither did a representative with the management company.

Off camera a resident told us that the Bayview's days had been numbered, even before the raid. Because of numerous problems, including water supply issues, it was due to close August 31st.

Besides people who had to relocate, there were several dogs, and an 2 1/2 to 3 foot alligator, which was found in the Bayview's swimming pool.

The little gator was taken to the Cape May County Zoo.

A resident told us that the gator's owner put it in the pool about a month ago when the owner left town. Residents would occasionally throw him food.

The zoo does not plan to keep the gator, but will eventually take him to a sanctuary in Florida.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsnew jersey newsAtlantic CityhotelalligatorzooAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Rare white moose takes a dip in Swedish lake
Woolwich Twp. police corral loose pig; jokes ensue
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Shelter Me: The Gress Mountain Ranch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
Sources: Police recover Jeep sought in hit-and-run
Eagles release Ryan Mathews after he is medically cleared
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Trump signs order to speed infrastructure construction
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
Show More
4th executive resigns from Trump business panel
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
More Video