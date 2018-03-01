PETS & ANIMALS

Bald eagles rescued from river in Pennsylvania

Two bald eagles were rescued after a concerned citizen saw them floating along the Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg, Pa.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman noticed two bald eagles floating along the Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Concerned, she called the police. Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich came to assess the situation.

"The eagles were likely fighting in the sky over territory and dropped to the ground near the river where they continued their battle. They seem to have tumbled into the water and would not, or could not, let go of their grip on one another," said Deiterich.

Deiterich, along with the help of police officers, used snare poles to carefully lift the eagles to dry land.

The birds may have been in the water for more than two hours, causing their muscles to lock.

However, when they were brought to the local fire department, they appeared to have no muscle damage.

After an hour in the warmth of the building, the eagles were eventually able to release their talons.

A bay door of the building was opened and both birds flew off.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reminds citizens to contact their local game commission if you see an animal in distress.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbald eagleanimalanimal rescueanimalsanimal newsbirds
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Student takes graduation photos with 14-foot-long alligator
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Dining at the Philadelphia Zoo
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News