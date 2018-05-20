PETS & ANIMALS

Cat found with arrow stuck in body in California

A photo shows a cat with an arrow stuck in its body alongside an X-ray of the animal. (Riverside County Animal Services)

SAN JACINTO, Calif. --
A cat is recovering at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto, California after receiving emergency surgery to remove an arrow that was stuck in his body.

An animal control officer brought the 2-year-old male cat to the animal shelter after finding it with an arrow stuck in his body. The cat was alert and moving, but in intense pain.

The cat was quickly anesthetized and the team removed the arrow, which had entered the cat's left shoulder and exited his lower chest area near the sternum.



Dr. Sara Strongin said if the arrow had pierced the cat's chest cavity, the situation could have been much worse. She added there may be a chance that the cat suffered internal damage that could not be found in an X-ray.

In addition to the arrow, the cat also suffered a broken left front leg above his elbow. Surgery will need to be done and the leg could be amputated.

The cat is currently on medications, antibiotics and IV fluids as he continues his recovery.

The officer was unsure of who shot the cat, but hopes the public can provide tips or information that could lead to the animal abuser's capture.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Perris Animal Control at (951) 657-4134.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusecatssurgerySan JacintoRiverside CountyPerris
PETS & ANIMALS
Student takes graduation photos with 14-foot-long alligator
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Dining at the Philadelphia Zoo
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News