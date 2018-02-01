PETS & ANIMALS

Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippo Super Bowl pick: the Eagles

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiona the hippo makes her Super Bowl LII prediction (WPVI)

Fiona is going with her feathered friends in the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots in Sunday's big game.

The zoo posted a video Thursday showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo.

But she then made a late game adjustment and started chomping on a pile lettuce perched on top of a green box with the Eagles logo.

It's been a big couple of weeks for Fiona. She just celebrated her first birthday a week ago.

The prematurely born hippo has grown from a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms) to nearly 700 pounds (318 kilograms) now.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsuper bowl 52Super BowlPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriots
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Bald Eagle floats on ice down Mississippi River
Pa. woman, dog reunited after 10 years
Lovable rooster greets his human at bus stop every day
Airline bans 'emotional support' peacock from boarding
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: 2 deaths in Wayne, Pa. a likely murder-suicide
AccuWeather: A Cloudy, Mild First Day of February
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
Brian vs. Sharrie at the Super Bowl Experience!
Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets
Teen critical after LA school shooting, student arrested
2 killed in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Eagles speak to media for final time before Super Bowl
Eagles chant breaks out during 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Kimmel's Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night
Alexa sticking with Eagles, throws shade at Patriots
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
Brian vs. Sharrie at the Super Bowl Experience!
More Video