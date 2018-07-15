PETS & ANIMALS

Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog dies from saltwater poisoning at beach (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A dog owner is heartbroken after losing his beloved 7-year-old lab to saltwater poisoning after a day at a dog beach.

The lab, nicknamed "O.G.," was Chris Taylor's best buddy. The dog loved water.

"He's my family. He's just so goofy and just always excited to see me when I came through the door," Taylor told WFLA.

After spending hours at the beach on Monday, Taylor says the lab started to have stomach issues and was lethargic all day Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the pup wasn't eating or responsive, WFLA reported.

Taylor rushed him to the vet, but it was too late.

"I saw him last night and he was convulsing. I asked if he was in pain, she said 'I don't even think he knows where he is,'" Taylor said.
Experts say when dogs ingest large amounts of saltwater, the saltwater can cause severe brain damage, dehydration and seizures.

Dr. Katy Meyer, with Tampa Bay Emergency Veterinary Services, said when sodium levels get really high, they affect the brain and your pet's life is in danger.

"When the brain gets affected, the whole body gets affected," she said.

Meyer recommends to keep the trip to the beach with your dog to two hours, taking breaks every 30 minutes and having plenty of fresh water for your four-legged family member.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal newsdogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
World Cup fans gather on South Street for finals viewing party
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Bucks County crash leaves one person critically injured
Police search for Point Breeze robbery suspect
Show More
10 hospitalized after partial deck collapse in the Lehigh Valley
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
More News