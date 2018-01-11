PETS & ANIMALS

Dog finds solace in stuffed toys after loss of puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog in Atlanta, Georgia, is recovering after losing her puppies. She has found some comfort in her stuffed animals to help her through her loss. (WPVI)

A dog in Atlanta, Georgia, is recovering after losing her puppies. She has found some comfort in her stuffed animals to help her through her loss.

Kiah the dog was found by the Cherokee County Humane Society in Atlanta after she was found wandering the streets and pregnant.

She also was found to be shot at some point.

Rescuers took her to the veterinarian but her puppies had been dead in her belly for several days.

Kiah had an emergency C-section to remove the puppies and save her life.

The name Kiah means "new beginning."

Caroline Claffey, the woman who is fostering Kiah, said the toys make Kiah feel better but "her spirits are still low."

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animals6abc Snacksanimalpuppydoganimal abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster
Attempt to kill a spider starts apartment fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Philadelphia Eagles to play game in London
Suspect arrested after backpack of heroin left at Bensalem school
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
Penn student found dead in Calif.; now a homicide case
Route 38 reopens after crash near Cherry Hill Mall
Walmart raises starting wages, handing out $1K bonuses
Show More
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Rainy Friday
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
More News
Top Video
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
More Video