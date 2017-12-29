  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued from frozen lake in Delaware

Dog rescued from frozen lake in Delaware. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 29, 2017.

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
Uno the dog is back on dry land Friday night thanks to a massive rescue effort.

Uno fell through a partially frozen lake while chasing geese at Carousel Park in Pike Creek, Delaware this morning.

A number of rescuers responded to the 911 call made by his owner Rob Guillen.

Guillen said, "One of the water rescue guys got his big yellow suit on, and he sorted scrambled out onto the ice and pulled him in. They put him in an ambulance to towel him off and keep him warm. Then they said well we can drive him to your vet so he doesn't have to get out of the ambulance. So he got an ambulance ride to the vet."

The vet gave Uno the all clear, but his owners will have to keep a watch over the next few days.

