Cathleen the dog missed her old family so much she trekked 20 miles to find them on two different occasions.Her previous family was unable to keep her after moving to a different home. After her two unsuccessful 20-mile journeys, she ended up at the Seminole Humane Society in Oklahoma.The humane society shared the amazing story of Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, in hopes of finding her a new home.She is expected to be a part of a new family soon, as the humane society has received many applications for her adoption.