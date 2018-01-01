Ducks waddle through snow in New York

Humans aren't the only ones with a tough commute in the snow.
These ducks in Fulton, New York don't let several inches of snowfall slow their waddle.
Fulton, New York, was under a lake-effect snow warning on Saturday, December 30.
The area had already received more than five feet of snow accumulatively earlier in the preceding week.
----------
Related Topics:
pets-animalsweathersnow6abc Snackswinternew yorkduck
