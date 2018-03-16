PETS & ANIMALS

Happy Panda Day!

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate Panda Day with adorable pandas from around the world. (Vienna Zoo Schönbrunn/YouTube via Storyful)

What are black and white and having a special day on Friday? Pandas!

March 16 is Panda Day, meant for celebrating the adorable, tumbling, bamboo-eating animals. Though the origins of the unofficial holiday are unknown, various Panda-friendly organizations have acknowledged it, such as the Memphis Zoo and the iPanda Channel of China.

Celebrate the lovable mammals with pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo and more in the cute compilation above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalszoocute animalsbaby animals
Related
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Watch adorable baby panda take his first steps
Pandas at Smithsonian Zoo receive big cakes for their birthdays
PETS & ANIMALS
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Bus company disputes 6-year-old forced off bus
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive
Drive-thru burglar strikes multiple area fast-food restaurants
Show More
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Blustery and Colder Today
Assault charges dropped in Penn State hazing death
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
Action News Update
More Video